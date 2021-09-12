TBI AMBER Alerts and missing children in Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a page with all the missing children in the state on their website. After the case of 5-year-old Summer Wells captured the attention of people across the nation, attention was shifted to the website where they listed additional missing children and AMBER Alerts that remain active.

The TBI notes that the individuals listed on the site does not represent all missing persons in the state. The ones posted may be those in a variety of circumstances, including parental abductions, children considered at-risk, those who’ve left home on their own, individuals who meet criteria for AMBER, Endangered Child, or Silver alerts, and other types of cases in which publicity may prove helpful in locating them.

AMBER Alert

The case of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells has captured the attention of people all over the nation. She went missing on June 15.

Gage Daniel and Chloie Leverett have been missing since 2012 out of Unionville. They lived with their grandparents in a home that burned to the ground, but investigators found no evidence that the children died in the fire, according to the TBI.

Zaylee Fryar was only four months old when she disappeared along with her mother in Millersville in 2011. Her mother was found dead, but Zaylee has not been seen since.

Missing

The most recent missing child is Tyler Childres, a 13-year-old from Pulaski, TN. He went missing on September 5, 2021. The TBI said that he may have been traveling to North Carolina.

Tara Rogers iss 16 and was last seen in Columbia, TN on July 2, 2021. She is 5 foot tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her direction is unknown.

Asia Black is 15 and was last seen in Nashville on June 17, 2021. She is 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Sincere Grimes is 13 and went missing in Millington, TN on May 17, 2021. She is approximately 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Kiara Blackburn is 17 and went missing on February 2, 2021 in Pulaski, TN. She is 5 foot tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Maryuri Carrillo is 16 and went missing in March of 2019. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 130 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

Carlos Edwardo Simon and Maniol Baldimir Pena Castro were both riding in a vehicle with their non-custodial mother and have not been seen since 2008, the TBI said.

Other children have been missing so long they are now older than 18-years-old.

Pascual Tomas was 17 when he went missing in June of 2020 in Nashville, TN. He is 5-foot-4 and approximately 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jocelyn Emilia Turcois went missing when she was 2. She was last seen with her mother in Franklin, TN in 2004.

Lucy Meadows was last seen in the parking lot of a mall in Goodlettsville in 1996. According to the TBI, Lucy’s mother let her out of the back seat of her car and went to the other side to retrieve some items, and the girl was gone when she got back.

Marlena Childress was last seen in her front yard in 1987 out of Union City, according to the TBI. She was four years old at the time.

Endangered Child Alert

Carter Mitchell Neal, 13, and Lainey Anderson, 16, maybe with their non-custodial mother Hailey Whitehorn in a 2004 white Cadillac Escalade or Chevrolet Lumina, either with license plate 6N62J7.

Eva Alejandra Lopez, 15, who is listed as an ‘endangered runaway’ was last seen on September 22, 2015. She is believed to possibly be in the company of 25-year-old Avaro Gamez Martinez. Martinez is wanted for six counts of aggravated statutory rape.

Anyone who has information about any of the children listed above is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

