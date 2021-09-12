TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for an 8-week-old baby in Jefferson County.

Zolliee Jean Standafer is 22″ long, 12 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with gray stripes, pink pants and white shirt.

Officials said she could be with Travis Wayne Standafer.

Travis is a 37-year-old with brown hair and green eyes and is wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Zolliee has a known medical condition.

Travis and Zolliee may be traveling in a white Dodge 2500 truck with KY tag 787879 with a UK sticker on the rear passenger window.

If you have seen this vehicle, Zollie, or Travis, you are urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000 Ext 1109 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

