8-week-old found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the Endangered Child Alert for 8-week-old Zolliee Jean Standafer after she was found safe Sunday night.

We are happy to share that Zolliee has been located and is safe!



Travis Standafer remains on the run and is wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/aYsS7NhyXS — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2021

Officials believed she could be with Travis Wayne Standafer who is still at large.

Zolliee is 22” long, 12 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.



She was last seen wearing a white onesie with gray stripes, pink pants and white shirt.



If you can help locate Zolliee, call the Jefferson Co. SO at 865-471-6000 Ext 1109 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/mLRlqd9y4R — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 12, 2021

Travis is a 37-year-old with brown hair and green eyes and is wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have seen this vehicle or Travis, you are urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000 Ext 1109.

