8-week-old found safe

The baby has a known medical condition according to officials.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the Endangered Child Alert for 8-week-old Zolliee Jean Standafer after she was found safe Sunday night.

Officials believed she could be with Travis Wayne Standafer who is still at large.

Travis is a 37-year-old with brown hair and green eyes and is wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have seen this vehicle or Travis, you are urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000 Ext 1109.

