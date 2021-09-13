Bell County officials searching for missing woman

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County officials are looking for a missing woman.

Bell County Rescue and Bell County Emergency Management shared in a Facebook post that they are searching for 34-year-old Candace Lynn England, of Middlesboro.

She was last seen in the woods near Canon Creek Lake at 6:00 p.m. on September 12. According to a cell phone ping, her last known location was near 25-E close to the former Vendors Mall at around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

According to Kentucky State Police, England is white, five-feet-six-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with gray and pink gym shark fitness pants. She has a tattoo covering her full right arm, a flower tattoo on her shoulder, a tattoo of a clock on her right size and a tattoo on her lower back.

If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174 or Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.

You can see the full Facebook post below.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.