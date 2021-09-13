Clinton High School goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clinton High School will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to illness, according to school officials.

“Clinton High School will be closed Monday, September 13th and Tuesday, September 14th due to illness, resulting in the inability to get substitute teachers to fill our classes,” said officials.

Teachers and staff are supposed to report as normal and students should use Google Classroom to complete their assignments.

Classes are expected to resume on Wednesday, September 15.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.