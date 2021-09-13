Department of Defense will not cover Knauss’ funeral expenses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Department of Defense will not be covering the funeral expenses of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, according to a spokesperson with Rep. Tim Burchett’s office.

The government will only pay for one transfer, which in this case, was the transportation to Knoxville for Knauss’ memorial service, DOD officials told the spokesperson.

The Mynatt Funeral Home is handling Knauss’ transportation to Virginia at no cost to the family.

WVLT News has reached out to the United States Army Human Resources Command for clarification on this matter.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.