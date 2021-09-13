Advertisement

Department of Defense will not cover Knauss’ funeral expenses

Officials with the Department of Defense confirm that they do not cover all of the expenses for a servicemember killed in action.
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Ryan Knauss welcomed home(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Department of Defense will not be covering the funeral expenses of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, according to a spokesperson with Rep. Tim Burchett’s office.

The government will only pay for one transfer, which in this case, was the transportation to Knoxville for Knauss’ memorial service, DOD officials told the spokesperson.

The Mynatt Funeral Home is handling Knauss’ transportation to Virginia at no cost to the family.

WVLT News has reached out to the United States Army Human Resources Command for clarification on this matter.

