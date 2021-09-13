Advertisement

Deputies investigating vandalism case at 9/11 memorial site

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a Sept. 11 monument that was...
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a Sept. 11 monument that was vandalized.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) - Deputies have released photos in an effort to catch the person responsible for vandalizing a memorial that paid tribute to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Greenville Country Sheriff’s Office said a man went to the site outside of a business Sunday morning and defaced the memorial.

The suspect is accused of writing “Taliban” on the monument, which depicts the World Trade Center twin towers that were struck by hijacked commercial aircraft in the 2001 attack.

The vandalism occurred one day after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Deputies released surveillance photos on Facebook in an effort to identify a suspect in the case.

As some of you know a 9/11 memorial was vandalized over the weekend. Investigators have obtained video surveillance...

Posted by Greenville County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting
Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Missing 11-year-old out of Morristown
Morristown Police found missing 11-year-old girl
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue respond to crash.
One person critically injured in crash on Tazewell Pike

Latest News

Although security experts say that the average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not...
Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
FILE - This undated file photo provided by The Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill.,...
Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Wide receiver Jimmy Holiday #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Tennessee-Florida game time announced