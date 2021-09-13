First Baptist Academy dedicates bench to student who died

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bench in honor of a little girl who died of cancer was dedicated at her former school, First Baptist Academy, on Monday.

The Powell school rallied around the 9-year-old throughout her journey.

Her parents were surprised the dedication was happening. They thought they were going to have a meeting with administrators.

The family’s pastor and FBA teacher, Adam Holland, and Amber McGhee, director of admissions, came up with the idea for a bench together.

“She brought joy in life to so many people and she’s continued to do that now through this,” said Holland.

They want students and staff to remember Addie’s legacy of a kind and caring student, and reflect upon how they can be a friend to others.

“We’re really honored. And I know Addie is honored,” said Sarah Bennett, Addie’s mom. “She was everybody’s friend and so I hope that she’ll continue to be remembered as everybody’s friend.”

