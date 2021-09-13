Increasing heat and humidity, ahead of a cold front and tropical rains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmer temperatures and humidity return to start the week, but a cold front moves in and feeds off Tropical Storm Nicholas’s rain to extended the rain chances here at home.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mild morning, but not as cool as the past few mornings. We’re starting the day around 64 degrees, or just above average now. This is because the humidity is higher, so it keeps the temperature from cooling as much. With the clear sky, this also creates a lot of fog.

It’s getting warmer and staying more humid today. We’re topping out around 87 degrees, with dew points in the mid-60s which makes it feel a few degrees warmer. It’s still a mostly sunny day, so in the sunshine it always feels even warmer. This can create a stray pop-up in the mountains.

Tonight will stay mostly clear, but areas of fog develop again. The low will only be around 66 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is the warmest day, with a high of 88 degrees but feeling like the low 90s. A stray mountain shower or storm is possible thanks to the higher humidity. The view subtly changes, as we go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Scattered rain and a front then moves through Wednesday into Thursday bringing us our next best chance for rain. Tropical Storm Nicholas looks to move from the Gulf of Mexico, but indirectly impact us by feeding more rain into that front to end the week.

