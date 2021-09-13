Advertisement

Manhattan Project National Historical Park to host Tennis Court Dance

All ages are welcome and encouraged to participate, according to a spokesperson.
1947 Outdoor Pavilion Jefferson Oak Ridge TN
1947 Outdoor Pavilion Jefferson Oak Ridge TN(Manhattan Project National Historical Park)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting the monthly Tennis Court Dance in the Jackson Square Tennis Courts in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on Thursday, September 23rd from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event is free and will feature dancing music from the 1940′s WWII era as well as more modern hits.

Costumes are encouraged.

“Dress up as a calutron girl, a Manhattan Project scientist, the Andrews Sisters, or in other 1940′s attire and take part in the costume contest at 8:30 p.m.,” said a spokesperson for the event.

Public parking is available along Broadway Avenue near Kentucky Avenue and within the public parking in Jackson Square.

This event is aimed at telling a story about the people, events, science and engineering that led to the creation of the Atomic Bomb. That story consists partly of a city that came to be known as Oak Ridge and over 75,000 people that lived within its limits, officials said.

For more information or directions, visit the park’s website.

