Advertisement

Oklahoma board urges governor to commute death sentence of Julius Jones

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board on Monday recommended the governor commute the death sentence of convicted killer Julius Jones, who has maintained his innocence in a case that has garnered national attention.

The board voted 3-1 to recommend Jones’ sentence be commuted to life in prison after one of its five members recused himself. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt will ultimately decide the fate of Jones, who claims he was framed for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones’ case drew widespread attention after it was profiled in “The Last Defense,” a three-episode documentary produced by actress Viola Davis that aired on ABC in 2018. Since then, reality television star Kim Kardashian West and athletes with Oklahoma ties, including NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young, have urged Stitt to commute Jones’ death sentence and spare his life.

Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key state witness against him. But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and the state’s former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming.

Information from trial transcripts shows that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howell’s stolen vehicle. Investigators also found the murder weapon and a bandana with Jones’ DNA in an attic space above his bedroom, but Jones claimed in his commutation filing that the gun and bandana were planted there by the actual killer.

___

This story has been updated to correct the second paragraph to say that board recommended his sentence be commuted to life in prison, not life without parole.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Missing 11-year-old out of Morristown
Morristown Police found missing 11-year-old girl
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Suspect turns herself in after drive-by shooting
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue respond to crash.
One person critically injured in crash on Tazewell Pike

Latest News

Walk to Defeat ALS goes virtual in 2021
East Tennesseans raising money to defeat ALS
Monday is the first day back of the new school year for thousands of children in the New York...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules
Republican Rep. Mark Samsel pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanor charges of disorderly...
Lawmaker accused of kicking boy pleads guilty to 3 charges
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was remembered as a funny man who loved his country.
Mynatt Funeral Home to pay for Army Staff Sgt. Knauss’ VA transport
Siggi, a puppy born with rare inverted paws, got a new leash on life.
Veterinarians fix puppy’s upside-down paws