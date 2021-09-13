One more toasty day before some rain drops the temps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve been comfortable and dry much of the last week, but the heat bubbles up one last day. Soon, rain returns with cooler and muggy weather.

We’re tracking a few showers (indirectly) related to Nicholas for Gameday Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s very little rain out there late Monday. We have just a hint of dust, haze, and/or smoke Monday evening, and sunset is earlier and earlier. Tuesday morning starts in the middle 60s for most. Soon, the mercury is climbing. We have a mostly sun-filled sky the first two-thirds of Tuesday, with a few more late day cumulus clouds. The only real chance of a small storm is near Monticello and high atop places like Clingmans Dome. This *could* be our last 90 degree day of the year, but we’re keeping the forecast of 88° in Knoxville.

Wednesday afternoon brings our next cold front, and as the name suggests, it’ll cool us down! There’s a decent chance of rain with this front, primarily on the Cumberland Plateau and throughout the Tennessee River Valley. High temps will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have a few less showers Thursday, as Nicholas’ rain remains to our south. There may be a stray mountain shower, and clouds will be stubborn to clear, but we should be drier.

Friday, that’s not the case. We get a few - lighter - rain showers from the northern fringe of Nicholas Friday. It’s very off-and-on, and does not look heavy enough to warrant any First Alert status. That’s in contrast to Fred and Ida. Still, some of this lingering rain wants to stick around through Saturday.

A few more showers are back, this time with warmer weather, next Monday.

