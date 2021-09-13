Police searching for drive-by shooting suspect
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a drive-by shooting suspect who has three active aggravated assault warrants.
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting on Deep Springs Road at 7:45 Sunday night.
25-year-old Taylor Victoria O’Neal stopped in front of a house and fired a handgun at two adults and a 3-year-old child, according to witness statements given to JCSO deputies.
No injuries were reported.
O’Neal has three active warrants for aggravated assault and is driving a silver Honda Accord, according to officials.
Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Jefferson Co. Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.
