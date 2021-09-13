Advertisement

Police searching for drive-by shooting suspect

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a drive-by shooting suspect who has three active aggravated assault warrants.
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Drive by shooting suspect at large(JCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting on Deep Springs Road at 7:45 Sunday night.

25-year-old Taylor Victoria O’Neal stopped in front of a house and fired a handgun at two adults and a 3-year-old child, according to witness statements given to JCSO deputies.

DEPUTIES RESPOND TO DRIVE BY SHOOTING Deputies responded to a drive by shooting on Deep Springs Rd at 19:45 hours. Our...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Sunday, September 12, 2021

No injuries were reported.

O’Neal has three active warrants for aggravated assault and is driving a silver Honda Accord, according to officials.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Jefferson Co. Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Missing 11-year-old out of Morristown
Morristown Police found missing 11-year-old girl
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue respond to crash.
One person critically injured in crash on Tazewell Pike
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Man arrested after firing shots at Walland Convenience Store
Police lights.
ATV crash leaves one dead in Campbell Co.

Latest News

Wedding at the Tennessee Valley Fair
Getting married at the Tennessee Valley Fair
Police lights.
ATV crash leaves one dead in Campbell Co.
Afghanistan memorial
South Knoxville couple honors those who gave their lives for their country
Getting more humid for the new week
Getting hot and humid for the new work week