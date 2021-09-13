Police searching for drive-by shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting on Deep Springs Road at 7:45 Sunday night.

25-year-old Taylor Victoria O’Neal stopped in front of a house and fired a handgun at two adults and a 3-year-old child, according to witness statements given to JCSO deputies.

No injuries were reported.

O’Neal has three active warrants for aggravated assault and is driving a silver Honda Accord, according to officials.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Jefferson Co. Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

