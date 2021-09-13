Advertisement

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Lafollette is 24-years-old and was last seen on August 7 in the Walnut Hill Lane area of Sevier County, officials said.
Lafollette is 24-years-old and was last seen on August 7 in the Walnut Hill Lane area of Sevier...
Lafollette is 24-years-old and was last seen on August 7 in the Walnut Hill Lane area of Sevier County, officials said.(Johnny Bohanan | Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing adult, Dylon Lafollette.

Lafollette is 24-years-old and was last seen on August 7 in the Walnut Hill Lane area of Sevier County, officials said.

If anyone knows where Lafollette is, call Detective Dexter Robbins at 865-774-3943.

Any tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Missing 11-year-old out of Morristown
Morristown Police found missing 11-year-old girl
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue respond to crash.
One person critically injured in crash on Tazewell Pike
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Man arrested after firing shots at Walland Convenience Store

Latest News

Bishop Megan Rohrer speaks to the press before their installation ceremony at Grace Cathedral...
Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop
More humid today
Increasing heat and humidity, ahead of a cold front and tropical rains
Jefferson County Suspect turns herself in
Jefferson Co Suspect Shooting
More heat and humidity today.
Increasing heat and humidity, ahead of a cold front and tropical rains