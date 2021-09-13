Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing adult, Dylon Lafollette.

Lafollette is 24-years-old and was last seen on August 7 in the Walnut Hill Lane area of Sevier County, officials said.

If anyone knows where Lafollette is, call Detective Dexter Robbins at 865-774-3943.

Any tipsters can remain anonymous.

