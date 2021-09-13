Advertisement

Seymour Fire Department to host haunted car wash

The cost will be $25 per vehicle and proceeds will benefit the fire department’s capital campaign.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department will host a haunted car wash in October, according to officials.

The car wash will occur on October 22, 23, 29 and 30.

It will be located at 139 East Macon Lane in Seymour and will be operating from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

“Join us if you dare,” the social media post read.

Tickets will be sold on-site only.

