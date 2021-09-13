Seymour Fire Department to host haunted car wash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department will host a haunted car wash in October, according to officials.

The car wash will occur on October 22, 23, 29 and 30.

It will be located at 139 East Macon Lane in Seymour and will be operating from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

“Join us if you dare,” the social media post read.

The cost will be $25 per vehicle and proceeds will benefit the fire department’s capital campaign.

Tickets will be sold on-site only.

