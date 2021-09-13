Advertisement

Sheriff won’t enforce vaccine mandate for employees

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (Gray News) – A sheriff in Arkansas is making it clear he does not intend to enforce a federal vaccine mandate for his employees.

Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals posted a letter on Facebook saying it is up to “each individual and their doctor to decide if they should receive the vaccine, flu shot or any other necessary medical needs.”

This letter comes on the heels of President Joe Biden unveiling his new plan to confront the COVID-19 surge that’s being driven by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Part of Biden’s plan requires all federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated with limited exceptions. It also says private employers with 100 or more workers will have to require them to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

“This is truly an attempt of tyranny with such an overreach of authority,” Ryals wrote in the letter.

Ryals said he firmly believes in protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States.

“It is in that defense and the defense of individual liberty that the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office will not mandate the COVID vaccine for any of our employees nor will we enforce such mandate in Faulkner County,” the letter reads.

The sheriff’s letter is getting mixed reactions on social media. Several people posted comments in support of his stance against a federal mandate, while others were disappointed by his reaction.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Missing 11-year-old out of Morristown
Morristown Police found missing 11-year-old girl
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Suspect turns herself in after drive-by shooting
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue respond to crash.
One person critically injured in crash on Tazewell Pike

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma board urges governor to commute death sentence of Julius Jones
The Walt Disney Co. announced that all of its remaining films this year will open exclusively...
Disney backs theatrical releases for remaining 2021 films
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress
Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Children among 5 dead, 4 injured in Ohio house fire