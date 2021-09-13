Advertisement

South Knoxville couple honors those who gave their lives for their country

The memorial honors those who died in Afghanistan and features a more recent addition, a pillar with the names of the 13 servicemembers killed in the Kabul airport attack.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A South Knoxville couple has set up a homemade memorial to honor those that gave everything in the war in Afghanistan. The memorial was set up by Jim and JoAnn Gaus and honors United States servicemembers that died throughout the 20-year war.

“I thought that this way I could represent all those that died in Afghanistan under the U.S. flag,” said Jim.

The names are all organized by year, and also include rank and home state. The memorial also features flags and a sign that reads “These brave American Patriots gave their lives in Afghanistan... Thanks to those who serve now and who served before them.”

“They do what they do for their brothers. These people here that are listed they didn’t die for you or me, they fought for their country but they died for their brothers in arms,” he said.

The memorial also features a more recent addition, a pillar with the names of the 13 servicemembers killed in the Kabul airport attack, including Tennessee’s own Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

The memorial is located at 900 Hendron Chapel Rd.

