Advertisement

Tennessee-Florida game time announced

The Vols haven’t beaten Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium since September 20, 2003.
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Wide receiver Jimmy Holiday #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Wide receiver Jimmy Holiday #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics(Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics | Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s will play under the lights when it meets Florida on Saturday, September 25.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the 51st installment of the rivalry series will kick off at 7 p.m. in The Swamp on ESPN and the Vol Network.

Tennessee fell to Florida in its last trip to Gainesville - a 34-3 setback to the No. 9 ranked Gators.

The Vols haven’t beaten Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium since September 20, 2003 when a Casey Clausen-led Tennessee opened its SEC slate with a 24-10 win over the Gators.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting
Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Missing 11-year-old out of Morristown
Morristown Police found missing 11-year-old girl
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue respond to crash.
One person critically injured in crash on Tazewell Pike

Latest News

Josh Heupel
Heupel, Vols look forward to matchup with Tennessee Tech
Neyland Stadium
Vols fall to Pitt in Johnny Majors Classic 41-34
Rick Russo of WVLT and Jimmy Hyams of WNML
Big Orange Kickoff
Big Orange Kickoff Show.
Start your Saturday game day with the Big Orange Kickoff Show