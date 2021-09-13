Tennessee-Florida game time announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s will play under the lights when it meets Florida on Saturday, September 25.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the 51st installment of the rivalry series will kick off at 7 p.m. in The Swamp on ESPN and the Vol Network.

Primetime in the Swamp.



🗓️ Sept. 25

🕖 7pm ET

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/ELCfPPSFgt — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 13, 2021

Tennessee fell to Florida in its last trip to Gainesville - a 34-3 setback to the No. 9 ranked Gators.

The Vols haven’t beaten Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium since September 20, 2003 when a Casey Clausen-led Tennessee opened its SEC slate with a 24-10 win over the Gators.

