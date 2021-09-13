Tennessee Highway Patrol officer killed in off-duty crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced that one of their own, Trooper Aaron Rumford was killed in an off-duty vehicle crash in Nashville on Sunday.

Trooper Rumford had been with THP since 2015, according to a release.

He was assigned the Nashville district in Wilson County, where he served until 2018 when he was selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit.

“Trooper Rumford exemplified the core values of the Tennessee Highway Patrol in all aspects of his life and represented himself, his family, and the THP honorably,” said THP.

Thoughts and prayers are welcomed for THP and his family during this period of time.

Funeral arrangements will be shared once they are finalized.

