Advertisement

Tennessee Highway Patrol officer killed in off-duty crash

Trooper Rumford had been with THP since 2015, according to a release.
Trooper Aaron Rumford
Trooper Aaron Rumford(THP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced that one of their own, Trooper Aaron Rumford was killed in an off-duty vehicle crash in Nashville on Sunday.

Trooper Rumford had been with THP since 2015, according to a release.

He was assigned the Nashville district in Wilson County, where he served until 2018 when he was selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit.

“Trooper Rumford exemplified the core values of the Tennessee Highway Patrol in all aspects of his life and represented himself, his family, and the THP honorably,” said THP.

Thoughts and prayers are welcomed for THP and his family during this period of time.

Funeral arrangements will be shared once they are finalized.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Missing 11-year-old out of Morristown
Morristown Police found missing 11-year-old girl
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Suspect turns herself in after drive-by shooting
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue respond to crash.
One person critically injured in crash on Tazewell Pike

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 24, 2021 - Defensive back Warren Burrell #4 and Wide receiver JaVonta...
UT Football announces Florida game time
Bishop Megan Rohrer speaks to the press before their installation ceremony at Grace Cathedral...
Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop
More humid today
Increasing heat and humidity, ahead of a cold front and tropical rains
Lafollette is 24-years-old and was last seen on August 7 in the Walnut Hill Lane area of Sevier...
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man