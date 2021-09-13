Thousands of dollars in incentives for COVID vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville employees are competing for $30,000 in incentive funds when they get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is on top of a $100 incentive already offered to all city employees who show proof of vaccination.

Mayor Indya Kincannon said the drawing ahead in October will give thousand-dollar prizes to thirty different city employees in the pool who have been vaccinated.

“Any city employee who’s fully vaccinated and has turned in their vaccine card to our health center is eligible for a thousand dollars,” said Kincannon. “Thirty people are going to win a thousand dollars and so I’m hopeful for those people who for whatever reason have chosen not to get it. Maybe that will be further inducement to help them choose to get vaccinated, because we do have a lot of COVID in our community.”

By mid-day Monday, more than a dozen people had taken advantage of the free COVID vaccinations at the City-County Building.

The city and Knox County Health Department are coordinating for two more free clinics downtown this week.

On Tuesday, the clinic will be from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Public Works Service Center and on Friday, the free clinic will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

The times are also scheduled for anyone who needs it to receive their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

You can contact the Knox County Health Department anytime about COVID vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.