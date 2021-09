KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will take on Florida on Saturday, September 25 at 7:00 p.m., according to a social media post by UT Football.

The game will be held in Gainesville.

Primetime in the Swamp.



🗓️ Sept. 25

🕖 7pm ET

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/ELCfPPSFgt — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 13, 2021

ESPN will be covering the game live.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.