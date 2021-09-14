Bell County Historical Society hosts quilt show to highlight historic quilts

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Historical Society is hosting a quilt show at the Bell County Historical Society Museum to highlight and tell the stories of 31 historic quilts.

Quilting has an extensive history across Appalachia, and organizers are excited to showcase it.

”For people with roots in this area, quilting is really a way of life. It’s more than just a way of having a nice bedspread or something warm to sleep under on a winter night,” said Robert Cox, Bell County Historical Society board member.

Each quilt on display tells a different story, but one in particular, dubbed the “Murder Quilt,” has caught the attention of many.

The quilt was stitched by woman and her friends at a 1912 murder trial in Anderson County, Tennessee, where the woman was charged with the murder of her husband. After completing the quilt, it was sold to help pay for the accused woman’s legal fees.

“The thing that frustrates me is we don’t know whether this woman was acquitted or not, but we do have the quilt and we do have the story,” says Cox.

Not only does the museum house the historic quilts, but it is also home to countless historic documents and artifacts that showcases Bell County’s rich history.

“We hope that when people come in to look at the quilts this week that they also take time to look at some of our other exhibits and to learn some things about the history of this community,” Cox adds.

The quilt show is on display daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until Saturday, September 18.

