Advertisement

Big bears chow down on giant veggies from the Alaska State Fair

By KTUU Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s an annual tradition that continued Friday when the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center took possession of the leftover veggies from the Alaska State Fair and fed them to the center’s brown bears.

“We’ve been doing this for more than a decade,” center director Trish Baker told KTUU-TV. “The state fair, of course, has all these fabulous vegetables that farmers have grown and competed with, and at the end of the fair, there’s a lot of vegetables.”

Bears dined on cabbages, cauliflower, a giant zucchini and rhubarb. According to Baker, the total amount of homegrown produce weighed between 800 to 1,000 pounds.

“It’s really, really great enrichment for them, and it’s also very nutritious,” Baker said. She added that the bears were setting a good example on the importance of eating your veggies.

Copyright 2021 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Department of Defense to cover Army Staff Sgt. Knauss’ transport to Arlington
Trooper Aaron Rumford
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper killed in off-duty crash
VFL Parys Haralson dies
VFL Parys Haralson died, according to UT officials
A view of law enforcement agencies that came out to pray in the parking lot of LeConte Medical...
Law enforcement agencies gather to pray for Sevier County Sheriff’s Office sergeant

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
A deputy's body camera video showed the moment one K-9 was shot while law enforcement tried to...
GRAPHIC: Florida K-9s shot in confrontations between deputies and carjacking suspect
FILE - In this March 13, 2021 file photo, Tamika Palmer, center, the mother of Breonna Taylor,...
Justice Dept. curtails federal agents’ use of ‘no-knock’ warrants
Amazon joins other retails in beefing up employment benefits.
Amazon joins Target, Walmart in adding educational benefits for workers
A person holds a mask while walking outside, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Knox County Health Department reports record number of deaths