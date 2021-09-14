Dancing Bear Bike Bash to take place this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh annual Dancing Bear Bike Bash will take place this weekend.

The race offers breathtaking views, winding rides and some of the best cycling in the country. Riders can choose from a 25-mile, 40-mile or 52-mile course.

The race will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 beginning at 9 a.m.

The race will begin at 7140 East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend, Tennessee and end back at Dancing Bear Lodge. The lodge is nestled in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, and the courses take riders through the scenic mountains.

Bike riders can register on the website. There is a 60 dollar fee to participate.

