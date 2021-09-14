Advertisement

Dancing Bear Bike Bash to take place this weekend

This is the seventh annual race.
Dancing Bear Bike Bash to take place this weekend (Source: Pexels)
Dancing Bear Bike Bash to take place this weekend (Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh annual Dancing Bear Bike Bash will take place this weekend.

The race offers breathtaking views, winding rides and some of the best cycling in the country. Riders can choose from a 25-mile, 40-mile or 52-mile course.

The race will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 beginning at 9 a.m.

The race will begin at 7140 East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend, Tennessee and end back at Dancing Bear Lodge. The lodge is nestled in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, and the courses take riders through the scenic mountains.

Bike riders can register on the website. There is a 60 dollar fee to participate.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army’s Casualty and Mortuary Affairs office to cover Army Staff Sgt. Knauss’ transport to Arlington
Trooper Aaron Rumford
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper killed in off-duty crash
VFL Parys Haralson dies
VFL Parys Haralson died, according to UT officials
A view of law enforcement agencies that came out to pray in the parking lot of LeConte Medical...
Law enforcement agencies gather to pray for Sevier County Sheriff’s Office sergeant

Latest News

Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to be buried at Arlington Cemetery on Sept. 21
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army’s Casualty and Mortuary Affairs office to cover Army Staff Sgt. Knauss’ transport to Arlington
Maryville doctor pleads guilty to running clinic that prescribed opioids without cause
A person holds a mask while walking outside, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Knox County Health Department reports record number of deaths