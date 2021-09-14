Deadly shooting in Cocke Co.
Deputies with the Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting Monday evening.
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead following a shooting on Crane Way in Del Rio, according to officials with the Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office.
A woman called 9-1-1 and said that her husband had been shot by their neighbor, according to a release.
When deputies arrived, a man was found dead in the driver seat of a white van, according to Cocke Co. officials.
A 65-year-old suspect is in custody.
The Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.
