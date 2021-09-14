Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas on the Square’ wins Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie

The movie aired as a Netflix Family film and featured 14 original Dolly Parton songs.
(Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton has done it again! Dolly Parton’s “Christmas on the Square” was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie by the Television Academy.

The film was first aired in November of 2020 as a Netflix Family film and featured 14 original Dolly Parton songs.

It follows a cold-hearted woman who tries to sell her hometown’s land by evicting residents. Dolly, who plays an angel in the film, tries to turn that around with music, memories and magic.

Dolly, Christine Baranski, Treat Williams and Jenifer Lewis star in the holiday musical that is directed by Debbie Allen.

Allen won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming for the movie.

