Driving toward destruction: The Demolition Derby is back at the Tennessee Valley Fair

Drivers enter a registration fee and will either driver a rented or personal old car that will go head to head hitting other cars, similar to bumper cars.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids, politicians and everyone in between have signed up to participate in this year’s Demolition Derby at the Tennessee Valley Fair. This is the fair’s return since the pandemic and guests are celebrating one crash at a time.

The demolition has been described as “extreme bumper cars.”

Drivers enter a registration fee and will either rent a vehicle or drive a personal old car. The experience is similar to bumper cars. The last car to make a hit wins a cash prize.

Joie Holiday, a traditional participant, said he and his son make the game a family affair.

“The kids get ahold of all these cars. There are a bunch of us that derby, who have kids, and they just have a field day with this. Like my son’s car-- his whole school painted (a car) at Brickey-McCloud Elementary School,” said Holiday. “The kids have more fun with this than we do. It’s just a good time all the way around.”

Students from at least three Knox County Schools painted several cars, including South Doyle Middle School.

Politicians also entered the game of destruction. Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay told WVLT News he raised thousands of dollars for Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.

To learn when you can see the commissioner, or enter the game, click here.

