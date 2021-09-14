KCS released school-by-school breakdown of COVID cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools added a breakdown of active student and staff COVID cases by school to their COVID dashboard.

This comes after the Board of Education voted to add this element on Sept. 8, 2021, to help better equip parents to make the right decision about sending their children to school with or without masks.

The numbers represented in the dashboard are cases that were confirmed with the Knox County Health Department, according to the website.

The dashboard will not include data for Pre-K students and staff nor will it include data from Fort Sanders Educational Center due to limited enrollment.

Data will be reported in ranges and any school that has a student population of 250 or less, will start at a range no greater than 15.

Absences that are reported are not specific to COVID.

Knox County Schools is also working with the KCHD on providing “improved testing availability” for teachers, officials said, however, the district does not currently offer COVID-19 testing in schools.

