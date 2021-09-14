Knoxville artist to usher in Fall with new downtown mural

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville artist Megan Lingerfelt will paint a new, fall-themed mural in Knoxville’s Strong Alley, officials announced Tuesday. The new mural will be the eighth seasonal mural in the series, and will be located in the “Artist Alley” between Market Square and Gay Street.

Downtown Knoxville Alliance Executive Director Michele Hummel spoke on the mural, saying she hopes the mural will attract social-media users for photo ops.

“This mural will be a backdrop for residents and visitors alike to document their time in Downtown Knoxville and celebrate the fall season,” Hummel said. “Over the years, we have watched children – and even puppies – grow up in front of this installation. We cannot wait to see what visitors share on social media this fall.”

The mural series is part of the Aer in Public Places Mural Program, a partnership between the City of Knoxville, Downtown Knoxville Alliance and Dogwood Arts. The program helps fund murals in downtown Knoxville, most of which are in Strong Alley.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.