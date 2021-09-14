Law enforcement agencies gather to pray for Sevier County Sheriff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Monday evening, Sevier County officers and neighboring agencies gathered together to give their support and prayers for SGT Robert Stoffle.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials said SGT Stoffle was admitted into LeConte Medical Center last week with COVID-19 and is now in the ICU.

To show their support, they gathered outside of the hospital parking lot, flashing their lights and having a moment of prayer for his recovery.

The Sheriff’s office is asking for everyone to lift him up in prayer for a speedy recovery.

