Maryville doctor pleads guilty to running clinic that prescribed opioids without cause

A Maryville man has pled guilty to maintaining an illegal drug premises Tuesday, officials said.
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man has pled guilty to maintaining an illegal drug premises Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice said in a release.

Dr. David Newman, 61, owned, operated and was Medical Director of Tennessee Valley Pain Specialists, a cash-equivalent pain clinic. According to the release, Newman operated the clinic while he was aware that his co-owner, Dr. Steven Mynatt, was prescribing opioid medication to patients for “no legitimate medical purpose.”

Mynatt and Newman were charged with drug-related offenses in 2019, when Mynatt pled guilty to prescribing the opioids.

Newman will be sentenced on Feb. 9, 2022 and faces up to 20 years in prison, the release said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

