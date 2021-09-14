Advertisement

No cost to the Knauss family, according to Army officials

Officials with the Office of Tim Burchett previously told media that expenses would not be covered but WVLT News found that there will be no unreimbursed cost to them.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs office officials said that transportation of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to Arlington National Cemetery is eligible for reimbursement, officials with Congressman Tim Burchett’s office told WVLT News Monday night.

“These expenses are usually incurred upfront by a funeral home, and they are subsequently reimbursed,” the Army official told Burchett’s office.

Previously, Department of Defense officials told Burchett’s office that they would not be covering the costs of Knauss’ transportation to Arlington National Cemetery. Burchett’s office officials later corrected themselves after speaking with more senior personnel in the Army’s Casualty and Mortuary Affairs office.

Staff Sgt. Knauss was one of the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan during the Kabul airport attack in August. He was previously transferred to Knoxville for a memorial service.

Mynatt Funeral Home announced that they would cover the cost of the transportation to Arlington. A spokesperson with Mynatt Funeral Home said they were covering the expenses because of “who Ryan was and what he did - fight for our freedom.”

Mynatt is responsible for contacting the Army Casualty Assistance Center within their region for the reimbursement.

“Army senior leaders will ensure transportation arrangements for SSG Knauss will be made in coordination with his family,” a spokesperson with the U.S. Army’s Media Relations Division told WVLT News. “There will be no unreimbursed costs to them. The government pays for transportation to the initial location selected by the family and subsequent transportation on a reimbursable basis to national cemeteries for burial.”

Knauss will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21.

