Sevier Co. Sheriff asks for prayers for SCSO sergeant

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals asked for the community to pray for Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Robert Stoffle.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals asked for the community to pray for Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Robert Stoffle.

According to Seals, Stoffle is in critical condition at LeConte Medical with COVID-19 and pneumonia and is in an induced coma.

”We’re just continuing to pray God will just heal him and get him out and get him back to his family,” said Seals.

Seals said everybody in the office is hoping Stoffle will overcome this virus and infection.

”He’s a very good patrol sergeant. He’s one that you can rely on because he knows everything,” said Seals. ”He’s sort of like a staple here.”

Seals said Stoffle was in the Air Force before coming to the Sheriff’s Office where he’s been a part of the team there for 22 years.

Seals said he was unsure if Stoffle had been vaccinated or not.

