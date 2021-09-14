Advertisement

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to be buried at Arlington Cemetery on Sept. 21

Knauss was killed in a suicide bombing alongside 12 other service members outside of Kabul’s airport in August.
Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss is set to be buried at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in Arlington National Cemetery, according to the website.

Staff Sgt. Knauss was one of 13 service members killed in Afghanistan during the Kabul airport attack in August. He was previously transferred to Knoxville for a memorial service.

The East Tennessee soldier will be transported from Knoxville to Virginia by the Mynatt Funeral Home. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department will also provide an escort for the trip to Virginia.

The funeral home said in lieu of donations for fuel expenses, the community could consider supporting Gibbs High School JROTC or another military program in memory of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

The Army’s Casualty and Mortuary Affairs office officials said that the cost of the transportation to Arlington National Cemetery is reimbursable.

“Army senior leaders will ensure transportation arrangements for SSG Knauss will be made in coordination with his family,” a spokesperson with the U.S. Army’s Media Relations Division told WVLT News. “There will be no unreimbursed costs to them. The government pays for transportation to the initial location selected by the family and subsequent transportation on a reimbursable basis to national cemeteries for burial.”

