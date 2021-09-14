Summer-like storms develop on a steamy Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity combine to feel more like summer, and to create isolated downpours and storms. Then a cold front moves in scattered storms, but remnants of Nicholas in the region look to create batches of rain and storms at times in our area for several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a quiet morning, but that high humidity is evident with areas of haze and fog. Temperatures are starting the day in the mid 60s again. It’s a clear sky, but pockets of dense fog can make it hard to see at times.

We really have a mostly sunny day, but all the more reason to enjoy it is more storms ahead. Isolated rain and storms are developing in the higher elevations today. We could have multiple downpours, but only a 20% coverage or our area as a whole. Late afternoon to evening looks like some downpours and storms on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. The tops of the Smokies can easily see isolated storms too. We’re heating up to around 88 degrees, which is 5 degrees above average, but the humidity makes it feel like it’s at least 90 in the shade.

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy, with isolated rain. We’ll only cool to around 66 degrees again.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll warm to around 84 degrees Wednesday, ahead of that cold front. Scattered storms reach the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line late morning to midday, and then drops southeast through the Valley to the Smokies through the afternoon hours. We’re looking at a 40% coverage. Isolated stronger storms are possible on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line as well, providing an isolated WVLT FIRST ALERT.

We’ll have a cooler high of 82 degrees on Thursday, with spotty rain and storms lifting into the Smokies and then scattered through the Valley in the afternoon to evening. This is as Nicholas slowly rides along the Gulf coast, and spins up bands of rain.

We’re tracking batches of rain at times. We’re looking at more Friday afternoon, then some heavier rain early Saturday, before it becomes scattered again through the afternoon.

It looks like we’ll get “stuck” in this weather pattern, as scattered rain and storms pulse up at times Sunday and on into next week. Temperatures hover in the low 80s for the most part as well.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.