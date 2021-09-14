Tennessee middle school teacher accused of kidnapping, rape

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT / AP) - A Tennessee schoolteacher has been arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Kadarius Scott was charged in connection with an alleged incident in Ooltewah, not on school property. Scott was suspended from his job as a Bible history teacher at Tyner Middle Academy, pending an investigation.

The school’s website said he also was the head baseball and cross-country coach before his suspension. A complaint affidavit said the accusation followed a visit by Scott to a woman’s home for dinner.

