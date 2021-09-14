Advertisement

Tennessee state senator’s trial on theft charges begins

Prosecutors say she used the money to pay for her wedding, honeymoon and other personal expenses.
Tennessee State Sen. Katrina Robinson speaks after U.S. attorney announces federal charges of theft and embezzlement
Tennessee State Sen. Katrina Robinson speaks after U.S. attorney announces federal charges of theft and embezzlement
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Tennessee state senator charged with stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds.

The federal trial of state Sen. Katrina Robinson started Monday in Memphis. Robinson is accused of stealing funds from federal grants slated for The Healthcare Institute, which provides training for jobs in health care.

Prosecutors say she used the money to pay for her wedding, honeymoon, and other personal expenses. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and theft and embezzlement involving government programs.

The Memphis Democrat was elected to the General Assembly in 2018.

