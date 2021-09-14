Advertisement

“Titans Radio Becomes Tigers Radio for One Night Only”

NFL team assisting in flood relief for those in Humphreys County
Titans to broadcast game with flood relief efforts in mind
Titans to broadcast game with flood relief efforts in mind
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On August 21, Humphreys County (70 miles west of Nashville) sustained 17″ of rain in a matter of hours. The result was catastrophic flooding that resulted in 20 deaths, more than 500 homes damaged (over 200 totally destroyed), countless businesses and schools damaged and roads literally washed away. This flood has received nationwide attention as the clean-up begins:  https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/26/us/tennessee-floods-victims.html. The Titans Foundation has given $50,000 to help and our organization sent two teams of staff members down to help. All of our people who have come back are stunned at the devastation.  Rebuilding is going to be a long, long process.

Waverly is a county seat of Humphreys County. The Waverly Tiger high school football team lost everything---their locker room, their practice field, their equipment and their game field. The Titans are helping them get back on their feet by providing them all new equipment, courtesy of team and league partners. We are also allowing the 3-0 Waverly Tigers to host a game at Nissan Stadium this Thursday night (September 16) as their host Region rival, the 3-1 White House Blue Devils.

Response has been overwhelming and we are attempting to leverage this event in order to raise money for Waverly and Humphreys County. Titans Radio is planning to broadcast Waverly vs White House on Thursday night on our Nashville flagship, 104.5 the Zone.

Our entire Titans Radio crew…me, Dave McGinnis, Amie Wells, Rhett Bryan and even all of our technical staff will be involved. We are approaching it just like a Titans game broadcast and plan to turn “Titans Radio into Tigers Radio for One Night Only”. Cumulus Nashville is allowing us to do a pre-game show, the game and a post-game show. We will be on from 6pm-10pm CT.

The build-up of what we are doing, however, is our goal of getting people to give money to help Waverly and Humphreys County. The Titans have established a URL to take people to the United Way of Humphreys County’s GoFundMe site. It is www.tennesseetitans.com/donatetowaverly. We hope to blow it up all week and even after the game. We are hoping to use the week to make a difference for those fine folks. They are going to need every dollar.

