VFL Parys Haralson died, according to UT officials

Vol For Life Parys Haralson died Monday night, according to University of Tennessee football officials.
VFL Parys Haralson dies(UT Football)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol For Life Parys Haralson died Monday night, according to University of Tennessee football officials.

The Tennessee Football family is mourning the sudden loss of VFL Parys Haralson, who passed away Monday night at the age...

Posted by Tennessee Football on Monday, September 13, 2021

Haralson was a two-time captain for UT and finished his career ranked 5th in program history with 21 sacks, according to a UT football Facebook post.

Haralson played eight years in the NFL, six with the San Francisco 49ers and two years with the New Orleans Saints.

He had 28 sacks and 251 tackles during his NFL career.

He was 37-years-old.

