Wednesday’s cold front knocks down temps before Nicholas rolls in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain returns for just under half of us Wednesday, while Nicholas drifts to our south at a snail’s pace. We’re cooler most of the next few days but showers could be here for part of your weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are very few showers and storms on this toasty Tuesday. It’s the last, hottest, day for quite a while. If you like the heat, it’s fleeting, and won’t last past tonight!

Rain - and its cooler winds - are here Wednesday. The showers and an isolated storm start on the Cumberland Plateau mid-morning. A lot of this will leapfrog over the Valley. While a shower is definitely possible early afternoon along I-75, the rain will be less frequent. We’re going for a slightly cooler high temp around Knox County: right around 84°.

Thursday should be a little drier, especially drier north of Interstate 40. There could be a few isolated showers and storms south of 40 early in the morning and again in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Nicholas, which really isn’t moving AT ALL for now, finally arrives to East Tennessee in a greatly-weakened state. The showers and occasional storm are mostly here after dark. The heaviest amounts should stay in our southern and Smoky Mountains zones. Many will not make it out of the 70s for several days in a row.

Showers could be a little more frequent Saturday, which of course is when the Volunteers play.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, however show significant signs of drying and clearing.

