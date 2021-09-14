Advertisement

Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday morning that a suspect was arrested, accused of a drive-by shooting.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman suspected of a drive-by shooting turned herself in to police Monday morning.

According to the post, 25-year-old Taylor Victoria O’Neal was identified as the suspect after an investigation by police.

Ashley O’Neal told WVLT News that her sister Taylor shot at her, her boyfriend Ron Smith, and their son who turns three in the coming week.

Taylor shot at her sister Ashley while the child was running towards her, according to Smith.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the drive-by shooting on Deep Springs Road at 7:45 Sunday night.

According to police, O’Neal stopped in front of a house and fired a handgun at the two adults and a child, according to witness statements given to JCSO deputies.

No injuries were reported.

O’Neal had three previous warrants for aggravated assault, according to officials.

