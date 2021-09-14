Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman suspected of a drive-by shooting turned herself in to police Monday morning.

According to the post, 25-year-old Taylor Victoria O’Neal was identified as the suspect after an investigation by police.

Ashley O’Neal told WVLT News that her sister Taylor shot at her, her boyfriend Ron Smith, and their son who turns three in the coming week.

Taylor shot at her sister Ashley while the child was running towards her, according to Smith.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the drive-by shooting on Deep Springs Road at 7:45 Sunday night.

According to police, O’Neal stopped in front of a house and fired a handgun at the two adults and a child, according to witness statements given to JCSO deputies.

*****************UPDATE************** Taylor Victoria O’Neal turned herself in this morning. DEPUTIES RESPOND TO DRIVE... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Sunday, September 12, 2021

No injuries were reported.

O’Neal had three previous warrants for aggravated assault, according to officials.

