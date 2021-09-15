Bayne brewing new coffee blend to aid Speedway Charity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and former NASCAR Cup Series driver Trevor Bayne are brewing up a brand-new fundraising effort to help raise money for children in need throughout the Appalachian Highlands region.

The pair have entered into a new partnership to create a balanced blend of coffee that will bring a unique flavor profile to the market and be available for purchase soon for java aficionados who would like to support the nonprofit organization’s ongoing mission.Bayne, winner of the 2011 Daytona 500 and a NASCAR Cup Series competitor for nine seasons, is now the proud owner of the Mahalo Coffee Roasters, a growing coffeehouse chain in nearby Knoxville.

His company will create the new Speedway Ohana, a light roast whole bean coffee that will be exclusive to SCC-Bristol.”The best part about this partnership is the wonderful opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of so many kids that Speedway Children’s Charities Bristol chapter supports,” Bayne said. “Their efforts are resolute and we hope our Speedway Ohana Coffee will help make a significant contribution to their tireless quest.”Speedway Ohana, priced at $16 per 12-ounce bag, will be available for purchase at select souvenir booths on concourses throughout the Speedway during the upcoming Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend, Sept. 16-18.”

We are thrilled to offer the new Speedway Ohana coffee as a robust new implement in our arsenal to help raise money for the wonderful children throughout our region,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of Bristol’s chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “The product is first-class and working with Trevor on this project has been an absolute pleasure. We hope everyone will give Speedway Ohana a try. As we all know, everything just goes better with coffee.”The Speedway Ohana bags will be available for purchase online soon and those who would like to place a pre-order should e-mail betsy@bristolmotorspeedway.com.

About Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities

The Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization committed to raising funds for distribution to children’s-based nonprofit organizations, was established in 1997. Since its inception, the chapter has raised nearly $18 million, awarding grants to hundreds of qualified organizations in the 18-county area surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway.

The board of trustees for the Bristol Chapter consists of 18 members, a diverse group of individuals from across the region with wide-ranging backgrounds. The trustees, two staff members and more than 300 volunteers are responsible for hosting numerous events at Bristol Motor Speedway and throughout the Bristol (Tennessee/Virginia) community.

For more information, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.

