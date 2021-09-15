Advertisement

Big Ears Festival back after two years

The festival was postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19
Big Ears Festival 2020 was canceled amid growing concerns about coronavirus. / (WVLT)
Big Ears Festival 2020 was canceled amid growing concerns about coronavirus. / (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Big Ears Festival will be March 24 - 27, 2022, according to the Bijou Theatre Facebook page.

The three-day festival had been postponed the past two years due to Covid-19.

The Big Ears Festival takes place “throughout downtown Knoxville in more than a dozen venues: historic theaters, intimate clubs, majestic churches, pocket parks, galleries, and repurposed industrial spaces,” according to its website.

Headliners for the festival include John Zorn, Sparks, Meredith Monk, Moses Sumney, Kim Gordon, Animal Collective and Yves Tumor.

Weekend passes are on sale starting Thursday, Sept. 16 at noon.

Big Ears will be full capacity in 2022, according to the website. The festival had planned on a scaled down experience in 2021 after the original date was postponed.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Knauss welcomed home
No cost to the Knauss family, according to Army officials
A view of law enforcement agencies that came out to pray in the parking lot of LeConte Medical...
Law enforcement agencies gather to pray for Sevier County Sheriff’s Office sergeant
VFL Parys Haralson dies
VFL Parys Haralson dies, according to UT officials
Cocke County man fatally shot
Man in custody following Cocke County shooting
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said

Latest News

Scattered storms today from a front
Spotty to scattered storms today
Old City Hotel render
Developer to build Old City hotel if stadium approved
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the cold front, then tropical rains at times.
Spotty to scattered storms today
Knoxville Cycleboats
Knoxville Cycleboats launches on the Tennessee River