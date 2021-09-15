Big Ears Festival back after two years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Big Ears Festival will be March 24 - 27, 2022, according to the Bijou Theatre Facebook page.

The three-day festival had been postponed the past two years due to Covid-19.

The Big Ears Festival takes place “throughout downtown Knoxville in more than a dozen venues: historic theaters, intimate clubs, majestic churches, pocket parks, galleries, and repurposed industrial spaces,” according to its website.

Headliners for the festival include John Zorn, Sparks, Meredith Monk, Moses Sumney, Kim Gordon, Animal Collective and Yves Tumor.

Weekend passes are on sale starting Thursday, Sept. 16 at noon.

Big Ears will be full capacity in 2022, according to the website. The festival had planned on a scaled down experience in 2021 after the original date was postponed.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.