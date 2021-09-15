Baby in car during fatal shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 35-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Crane Way in Del Rio, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman called 9-1-1 and said that her husband, Joseph Maxwell Carter, had been shot by their neighbor while he was in his car, according to a release. Three children were also involved in the shooting, but were not harmed, the release said. Two children, a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old ran from the car while a 10-month-old remained in the car during the incident, the report said.

Police arrested 65-year-old James Raspberry in connection with the shooting. Investigators were told there was a history of feuds between the two.

Pastor Fred Cagle said he knows the Carter family personally. They are regulars at Piney Grove Baptist Church and normally sit in the front row at church on Sundays.

“Such loving kids that would put their arms around you and hug you and sit in church and listen to the word of God,” said Cagle.

He said he’s praying for all of the family’s involved.

“God we come together this day knowing that you know all things and see all things… in this time of tragedy, and need for this family, both families lord that you will reach out, and lord you will speak to them. Lord we know there is love, hope, and faith in this community. We thank you and love you for all you’ve done for us, in Jesus name amen,” said Cagle.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office reported Rasberry paid a $100,000 bond.

