Developer to build Old City hotel if stadium approved

A Knoxville developer announced Tuesday his plans to build a hotel in Knoxville’s Old City should the proposed multi-use baseball stadium reach full approval.
Old City Hotel render
Old City Hotel render(Elevate Architecture)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville developer announced Tuesday his plans to build a hotel in Knoxville’s Old City should the proposed multi-use baseball stadium reach full approval.

The hotel, a SpringHill Suites by Marriot, is expected to have 127 rooms, according to a release from developer Nick Patel. Patel spoke on the stadium and the hotel, saying he is excited to see Knoxville grow.

“I’m excited about the growth of downtown Knoxville,” Patel said. “The stadium is a much-needed element to help refresh and revitalize the Old City. It brings a great new energy, and I want to contribute to the momentum.”

Patel said the five-story hotel will have a similar design to the Old City’s existing buildings, describing it as “upscale and historic.” According to the announcement, Patel has already bought the land that the hotel will be built on: a lot next to Barley’s on Jackson Avenue.

The proposed stadium would be the new home of the Smokies baseball team and would also feature event space for concerts and festivals, according to Knoxville’s city website. While it has not reached full approval yet, it is planned to be constructed East of the Old City.

