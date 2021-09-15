Advertisement

East Tennessee hospital leaders to host virtual COVID-19 update

Officials with several East Tennessee hospitals are expected to give an update on COVID-19 in the region Wednesday.
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
East Tennessee COVID Update

East Tennessee hospital officials give an update on COVID-19 in the region. More: https://bit.ly/3nFZXMt

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with several East Tennessee hospitals are expected to give an update on COVID-19 in the region Wednesday. The update will be held as a virtual Zoom call.

Officials will give updates on hospital data updates, emergency department insights, COVID-19′s effect on pediatric hospitals, vaccines and staffing, according to a release from hospital officials.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.

