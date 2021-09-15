East Tennessee hospital leaders to host virtual COVID-19 update
Officials with several East Tennessee hospitals are expected to give an update on COVID-19 in the region Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with several East Tennessee hospitals are expected to give an update on COVID-19 in the region Wednesday. The update will be held as a virtual Zoom call.
Officials will give updates on hospital data updates, emergency department insights, COVID-19′s effect on pediatric hospitals, vaccines and staffing, according to a release from hospital officials.
The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
