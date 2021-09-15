Evening storms brew before a quieter Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple of slow-moving storms are inching across the Cumberland Plateau late this Wednesday afternoon. Keep reading to see how the rain could impact Vols Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re wedged between two pockets of rain. To our north: a slow moving but weak cold front leaves standing water through Wednesday evening for our six counties in southeastern Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the rain continues to slide northerly south of Interstate 40. This is outermost bands of Nicholas. That leaves us with fog Thursday morning. Rain will be pretty spotty Thursday afternoon, mostly well south of 40. There’s more sunshine and warmer weather to the north of 40.

Friday brings more early day fog, and then some good sunshine for a time. Still, we can’t block Nicholas’s cloud shield for long. Scattered showers are here Friday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Pack the rain gear for the Vols game this weekend. Point blank: Nicholas is NOT bringing us a ton of rain, and the rain is only the outermost ‘spokes’ of the tropical system. This storm is ridiculously tough to time out for the weekend, because, well, the storm just is not moving. Still, the rain is off and on. We’re pretty seasonal despite the clouds, with highs in the middle 80s. Looks like we’ll be even warmer Sunday, not all that far from 90 degrees in the bottom of the Valley floor.

Monday brings one of the final bursts of Nicholas’s rain. It will also drop our temps.

