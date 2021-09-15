Finding Your Fun for the weekend of September 18
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From concerts in the park to scenic bicycle races, there’s plenty to do in East Tennessee this weekend! Here’s a breakdown by day:
Thursday, Sept. 16:
- Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park: Rick Springfield performs at 8 p.m., tickets start at $20.
Friday, Sept. 17:
- Knoxville Flea Market at Knoxville Expo Center: More than 250 vendors will be set up. Parking and admission is free. Doors open at 2 p.m. and shopping goes until 6 p.m.
- Come to Cheezus: Taking place at the TAPestry Event Space at Barrelhouse. Enjoy a cider and cheese pairing Friday night at 7 p.m. tickets cost $40 per person or $75 per couple.
- Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park: En Vogue performs at 8 p.m., tickets start at $10.
Saturday, Sept. 18:
- Dancing Bear Lodge 7th Annual Bicycle Bash: Choose your course from 25 miles up to 52 miles and enjoy a post-ride outdoor lunch. Races start at 9 a.m. and tickets are $60.
- Knoxville Flea Market at Knoxville Expo Center: Doors open at 10 a.m. and shopping goes until 6 p.m.
- 29th Annual Haunting in the Hills Storytelling Festival: The fun gets underway at 10 a.m. and goes until 10 p.m. at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center. Professional storytellers, live music, food, crafts and children’s activities will keep the whole family busy. It’s free to attend, just bring a chair!
- Anakeesta hosts BrewFest: Must be 21+ to participate. Tickets are $65 and include general admission, samplings from 20 breweries, free tasting mug, and live music. Event starts at 10 a.m.
- Southeast Crab Feast: Enjoy all you can eat fresh Blue Crabs, one side of fish & chips and music at New Harvest Park. Tickets are limited for the event and start at $15.
- Come to Cheezus: Taking place at the TAPestry Event Space at Barrelhouse. Enjoy a sampling of more than 25 local, national and international cheeses Saturday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Early entry tickets are $60 and General Admission tickets are $45.
- Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park: The Purple Experience performs at 8 p.m., tickets start at $5.
Sunday, Sept. 19:
- Knoxville Flea Market at Knoxville Expo Center: Doors open at 10 a.m. and shopping goes until 4 p.m.
- Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park: Joe Nichols performs at 8 p.m., tickets start at $15.
