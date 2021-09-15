Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay drives in demolition derby

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Larsen Jay traded in his suit for a shirt that says “I’m not dead yet,” as he anxiously climbed into a car knowing it would be destroyed moments later.

The Knox County commissioner said he’s been taking his kids to the demolition derby for years and always wanted to be one of the ones behind the wheel. After months of getting sponsors, he found a way to make his entry one for a good cause.

$6,100 was presented to the Smokey Mountain Service Dogs, an organization that helps veterans once they come home from service. For Jay, his hesitations and potential bumps and bruises was well worth it for that reason.

“I do have some Tylenol on hand and yeah I’m a little nervous but yeah it’s fun it’s for a good cause and if I can help veterans... a little soreness tomorrow won’t make a difference”, said Jay.

To be a part of the demolition derby you just have to be 18-years-old and rent a car for $150 as well as bring your own helmet. You do not have to have a driver’s license.

The Tennessee Valley Fair is open until September 19, and the demolition derby will have one final run on Wednesday night beginning at 7:00 p.m.

