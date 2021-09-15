Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office to escort Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to Virginia funeral home

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office will be providing an escort for Mynatt Funeral home as they transport the body of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to Virginia.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office will be providing an escort for Mynatt Funeral home as they transport the body of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to a funeral home in Alexandria, Virginia, officials with the office announced Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Knauss is scheduled to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Sept. 21. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler spoke on the opportunity to provide the escort.

“As the Sheriff of Knox County and a Veteran, I am honored to provide Mynatt Funeral Home with an escort as they transport Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss from Knoxville to the receiving funeral home in Alexandria,” he said. “This young man deserves our honor, and respect as he sacrificed his life in service to our country, an escort is the least we can do to show our gratitude.

I want to publicly thank Mynatt Funeral Home for their generosity in transporting Staff Sgt. Knauss. They are a true asset to our community. In closing, I want the family to know that we will continue to keep you in our thoughts and prayers.”

At the request of the family, the time and date of the transport has not been disclosed.

